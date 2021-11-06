Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) Declined -3.19% Over The Last Month – Are There Ways To Succeed From This Decline?

During the last session, Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)’s traded shares were 0.82 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.76. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $23.99, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.79% or -$0.19. The 52-week high for the EVRI share is $26.61, that puts it down -10.92 from that peak though still a striking 60.44% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.49. The company’s market capitalization is $2.17B, and the average trade volume was 810.83K shares over the past three months.

Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. EVRI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.06.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) trade information

Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI) registered a -0.79% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.79% in intraday trading to $23.99 this Friday, 11/05/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.04%, and it has moved by -3.19% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 130.23%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $32.88, which implies an increase of 27.04% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $30.00 and $40.00 respectively. As a result, EVRI is trading at a discount of -66.74% off the target high and -25.05% off the low.

Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 700.00% this quarter and then jump 3,200.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 63.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $158.59 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $157.93 million by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 9.70%. While earnings are projected to return -558.90% in 2021, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

EVRI Dividends

Everi Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 01 and November 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)’s Major holders

Everi Holdings Inc. insiders own 1.92% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 90.62%, with the float percentage being 92.40%. Capital Research Global Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 276 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 7.94 million shares (or 8.82% of all shares), a total value of $198.11 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.01 million shares, is of Eagle Asset Management Inc’s that is approximately 6.67% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $149.85 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Carillon Ser Tr-Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 6.39 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.09 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $90.18 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.73 million, or about 4.14% of the stock, which is worth about $93.07 million.