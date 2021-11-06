Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLO) Has Grown 172.73% So Far This Year. Does That Mean Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)’s traded shares were 0.6 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.53. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.00, reflecting an intraday gain of 12.57% or $1.34. The 52-week high for the EVLO share is $19.93, that puts it down -66.08 from that peak though still a striking 65.42% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.15. The company’s market capitalization is $598.80M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.43 million shares, and the average trade volume was 346.48K shares over the past three months.

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. EVLO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.54.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) trade information

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) registered a 12.57% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.57% in intraday trading to $12.00 this Friday, 11/05/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 35.59%, and it has moved by 74.42% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 172.73%. The short interest in Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) is 2.54 million shares and it means that shorts have 20 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $21.25, which implies an increase of 43.53% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.00 and $41.50 respectively. As a result, EVLO is trading at a discount of -245.83% off the target high and 25.0% off the low.

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -20.00% this quarter and then jump 11.30% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return 11.10% in 2021.

EVLO Dividends

Evelo Biosciences Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 27 and November 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)’s Major holders

Evelo Biosciences Inc. insiders own 0.48% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 89.81%, with the float percentage being 90.24%. Flagship Pioneering Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 96 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 23.03 million shares (or 43.15% of all shares), a total value of $246.42 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.0 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 14.99% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $85.6 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 2.79 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.23 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $36.74 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.83 million, or about 1.56% of the stock, which is worth about $10.97 million.