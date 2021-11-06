Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: EDSA) Stock Jumped 3.97% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the last session, Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA)’s traded shares were 0.36 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.53. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.60, reflecting an intraday loss of -11.01% or -$0.94. The 52-week high for the EDSA share is $12.00, that puts it down -57.89 from that peak though still a striking 46.71% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.05. The company’s market capitalization is $97.51M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.21 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.22 million shares over the past three months.

Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) trade information

Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA) registered a -11.01% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -11.01% in intraday trading to $7.60 this Friday, 11/05/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.54%, and it has moved by 3.97% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 25.41%. The short interest in Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) is 0.64 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.07 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $19.00, which implies an increase of 60.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18.00 and $20.00 respectively. As a result, EDSA is trading at a discount of -163.16% off the target high and -136.84% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 21.60%. While earnings are projected to return -34.10% in 2021.

EDSA Dividends

Edesa Biotech Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between December 06 and December 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA)’s Major holders

Edesa Biotech Inc. insiders own 28.83% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 15.50%, with the float percentage being 21.78%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 18 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 0.11 million shares (or 0.82% of all shares), a total value of $0.58 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 74032.0 shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.56% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.39 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.11 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.80 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.56 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 41418.0, or about 0.31% of the stock, which is worth about $0.24 million.