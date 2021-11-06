Does WEX Inc. (NYSE: WEX) Still Look Attractive After A 4.18% Selloff Last Week?

During the last session, WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)’s traded shares were 0.65 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.85. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $155.95, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.59% or $3.93. The 52-week high for the WEX share is $234.64, that puts it down -50.46 from that peak though still a striking 12.77% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $136.04. The company’s market capitalization is $7.51B, and the average trade volume was 349.95K shares over the past three months.

WEX Inc. (WEX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. WEX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.27.

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) trade information

WEX Inc. (WEX) registered a 2.59% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.59% in intraday trading to $155.95 this Friday, 11/05/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.18%, and it has moved by -14.43% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 10.63%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $213.73, which implies an increase of 27.03% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $165.00 and $265.00 respectively. As a result, WEX is trading at a discount of -69.93% off the target high and -5.8% off the low.

WEX Inc. (WEX) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 42.80% this quarter and then jump 53.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 16.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $473.73 million as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 14 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $473.72 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $392.92 million and $398.99 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 20.60% and then jump by 18.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -32.70%. While earnings are projected to return -345.70% in 2021, the next five years will return 26.32% per annum.

WEX Dividends

WEX Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 27 and November 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)’s Major holders

WEX Inc. insiders own 0.68% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 102.89%, with the float percentage being 103.60%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 468 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 4.21 million shares (or 9.41% of all shares), a total value of $817.13 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.93 million shares, is of Wellington Management Group, LLP’s that is approximately 8.78% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $762.3 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of WEX Inc. (WEX) shares are Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fd and Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fd owns about 2.03 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.52 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $392.93 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.93 million, or about 4.32% of the stock, which is worth about $374.92 million.