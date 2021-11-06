Does FreightCar America Inc.’s (NASDAQ:RAIL) Current Price Make It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, FreightCar America Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL)’s traded shares were 0.49 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.39. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.73, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.11% or $0.23. The 52-week high for the RAIL share is $8.63, that puts it down -82.45 from that peak though still a striking 69.34% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.45. The company’s market capitalization is $77.19M, and the average trade volume was 561.51K shares over the past three months.

FreightCar America Inc. (RAIL) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. RAIL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.16.

FreightCar America Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) trade information

FreightCar America Inc. (RAIL) registered a 5.11% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.11% in intraday trading to $4.73 this Friday, 11/05/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.89%, and it has moved by 11.03% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 188.41%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.75, which implies an increase of 17.74% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $6.50 respectively. As a result, RAIL is trading at a discount of -37.42% off the target high and -5.71% off the low.

FreightCar America Inc. (RAIL) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 80.50% this quarter and then drop -119.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 79.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $60 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $65 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $25.2 million and $60.59 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 138.10% and then jump by 7.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -34.60%. While earnings are projected to return -3.30% in 2021, the next five years will return 3.00% per annum.

RAIL Dividends

FreightCar America Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 08 and November 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

FreightCar America Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL)’s Major holders

FreightCar America Inc. insiders own 23.37% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 26.67%, with the float percentage being 34.80%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 45 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 0.45 million shares (or 2.91% of all shares), a total value of $1.09 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.45 million shares, is of Minerva Advisors LLC’s that is approximately 2.89% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.09 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of FreightCar America Inc. (RAIL) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bertolet Capital Tr-Pinnacle Value Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.24 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.55 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.58 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.21 million, or about 1.38% of the stock, which is worth about $0.52 million.