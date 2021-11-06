Does CarParts.com Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PRTS) Current Price Make It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, CarParts.com Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)’s traded shares were 0.78 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.55. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.63, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.83% or $0.43. The 52-week high for the PRTS share is $23.26, that puts it down -48.82 from that peak though still a striking 39.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.40. The company’s market capitalization is $814.48M, and the average trade volume was 908.94K shares over the past three months.

CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. PRTS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.05.

CarParts.com Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) trade information

CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS) registered a 2.83% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.83% in intraday trading to $15.63 this Friday, 11/05/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.63%, and it has moved by 13.18% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 7.79%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $26.00, which implies an increase of 39.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $21.00 and $30.00 respectively. As a result, PRTS is trading at a discount of -91.94% off the target high and -34.36% off the low.

CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -266.70% this quarter and then drop -12.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 26.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $133.76 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $124.96 million by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -29.60%. While earnings are projected to return 95.80% in 2021, the next five years will return 15.00% per annum.

PRTS Dividends

CarParts.com Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

CarParts.com Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)’s Major holders

CarParts.com Inc. insiders own 24.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 79.65%, with the float percentage being 104.80%. Park West Asset Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 183 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 3.02 million shares (or 5.78% of all shares), a total value of $61.4 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.99 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.73% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $60.95 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS) shares are Amplify Online Retail ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Amplify Online Retail ETF owns about 1.39 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.66 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $28.31 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.07 million, or about 2.05% of the stock, which is worth about $18.84 million.