DIN’s 10.55% Gain This Week Has Revealed Something We Didn’t Know Before

During the last session, Dine Brands Global Inc. (NYSE:DIN)’s traded shares were 0.42 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.06. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $93.43, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.51% or $4.03. The 52-week high for the DIN share is $100.70, that puts it down -7.78 from that peak though still a striking 43.41% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $52.87. The company’s market capitalization is $1.59B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.35 million shares, and the average trade volume was 217.52K shares over the past three months.

Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. DIN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.44.

Dine Brands Global Inc. (NYSE:DIN) trade information

Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN) registered a 4.51% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.51% in intraday trading to $93.43 this Friday, 11/05/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.55%, and it has moved by 9.88% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 62.71%. The short interest in Dine Brands Global Inc. (NYSE:DIN) is 0.73 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.76 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $109.88, which implies an increase of 14.97% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $98.00 and $126.00 respectively. As a result, DIN is trading at a discount of -34.86% off the target high and -4.89% off the low.

Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 80.00% this quarter and then jump 287.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 26.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $229.54 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $231.15 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $176.64 million and $196.03 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 29.90% and then jump by 17.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -25.90%. While earnings are projected to return -210.00% in 2021, the next five years will return 59.31% per annum.

DIN Dividends

Dine Brands Global Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 26 and November 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Dine Brands Global Inc. (NYSE:DIN)’s Major holders

Dine Brands Global Inc. insiders own 1.86% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.44%, with the float percentage being 96.23%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 284 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.94 million shares (or 17.11% of all shares), a total value of $264.32 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.8 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.48% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $161.88 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fd. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 1.12 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.51 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $106.07 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.82 million, or about 4.80% of the stock, which is worth about $79.62 million.