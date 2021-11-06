CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CTMX) Has Been Rising 0.76% Year-To-Date. Troubles Yet To Come?

During the last session, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)’s traded shares were 0.88 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.70. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.60, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.37% or $0.62. The 52-week high for the CTMX share is $10.05, that puts it down -52.27 from that peak though still a striking 35.15% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.28. The company’s market capitalization is $430.72M, and the average trade volume was 594.69K shares over the past three months.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. CTMX has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.33.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) trade information

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) registered a 10.37% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.37% in intraday trading to $6.60 this Friday, 11/05/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.30%, and it has moved by 35.52% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -6.65%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.14, which implies an increase of 49.77% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $18.00 respectively. As a result, CTMX is trading at a discount of -172.73% off the target high and -6.06% off the low.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -3.10% this quarter and then jump 6.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -28.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $17.41 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $22.64 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $17.79 million and $16.37 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -2.10% and then jump by 38.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 32.00%. While earnings are projected to return 68.40% in 2021, the next five years will return -0.90% per annum.

CTMX Dividends

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)’s Major holders

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 1.15% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.05%, with the float percentage being 83.00%. Point72 Asset Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 193 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 6.33 million shares (or 9.74% of all shares), a total value of $48.97 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.58 million shares, is of BVF Inc.’s that is approximately 8.58% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $43.11 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 2.45 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.76 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $17.51 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.76 million, or about 2.70% of the stock, which is worth about $13.59 million.