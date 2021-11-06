Could Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VRPX) Regain All Of Its Losses Given A -21.85% Dip From High?

During the last session, Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX)’s traded shares were 0.35 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.14, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.90% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the VRPX share is $36.00, that puts it down -769.57 from that peak though still a striking 10.63% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.70. The company’s market capitalization is $48.52M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.24 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.53 million shares over the past three months.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) trade information

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRPX) registered a -1.90% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.90% in intraday trading to $4.14 this Friday, 11/05/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.96%, and it has moved by -5.69% in 30 days. The short interest in Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) is 56130.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.14 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

While earnings are projected to return -31.20% in 2021.

VRPX Dividends

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in December. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX)’s Major holders

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 58.42% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.55%, with the float percentage being 13.35%. Sabby Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 6 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.2 million shares (or 4.03% of all shares), a total value of $0.94 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 45000.0 shares, is of Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s that is approximately 0.91% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.21 million.

Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd owns about 288.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1356.0 market value.