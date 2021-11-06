Could United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) Regain All Of Its Losses Given A -21.85% Dip From High?

During the last session, United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)’s traded shares were 0.55 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.98. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $49.93, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.74% or $1.8. The 52-week high for the UNFI share is $52.35, that puts it down -4.85 from that peak though still a striking 70.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.55. The company’s market capitalization is $2.78B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.5 million shares, and the average trade volume was 702.06K shares over the past three months.

United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. UNFI has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.8.

United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) trade information

United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) registered a 3.74% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.74% in intraday trading to $49.93 this Friday, 11/05/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 15.07%, and it has moved by 5.14% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 221.92%. The short interest in United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) is 3.84 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.62 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $49.13, which implies a decrease of -1.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $30.00 and $59.00 respectively. As a result, UNFI is trading at a discount of -18.17% off the target high and 39.92% off the low.

United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that United Natural Foods Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) shares have gone up 40.53% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 5.15% against -0.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -24.50% this quarter and then jump 7.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $6.85 billion as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.85 billion by the end of Oct 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -0.60%. While earnings are projected to return 143.50% in 2021, the next five years will return 5.67% per annum.

UNFI Dividends

United Natural Foods Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between December 07 and December 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)’s Major holders

United Natural Foods Inc. insiders own 1.33% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 90.07%, with the float percentage being 91.29%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 328 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 8.93 million shares (or 15.86% of all shares), a total value of $330.41 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.33 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 11.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $234.2 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 3.77 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.69 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $138.65 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.6 million, or about 2.84% of the stock, which is worth about $59.25 million.