Core Molding Technologies Inc. (AMEX: CMT) Is Likely To Grow By 33.63% Or More

During the last session, Core Molding Technologies Inc. (AMEX:CMT)’s traded shares were 0.31 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.19. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.62, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.65% or -$0.88. The 52-week high for the CMT share is $17.35, that puts it down -63.37 from that peak though still a striking 15.07% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.02. The company’s market capitalization is $94.84M, and the average trade volume was 29.67K shares over the past three months.

Core Molding Technologies Inc. (AMEX:CMT) trade information

Core Molding Technologies Inc. (CMT) registered a -7.65% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.65% in intraday trading to $10.62 this Friday, 11/05/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.45%, and it has moved by -5.01% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 6.63%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.00, which implies an increase of 33.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16.00 and $16.00 respectively. As a result, CMT is trading at a discount of -50.66% off the target high and -50.66% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -8.20%. While earnings are projected to return 152.90% in 2021.

CMT Dividends

Core Molding Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 09 and August 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Core Molding Technologies Inc. (AMEX:CMT)’s Major holders

Core Molding Technologies Inc. insiders own 12.99% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 51.71%, with the float percentage being 59.42%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 37 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.86 million shares (or 10.14% of all shares), a total value of $10.09 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.66 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 7.74% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $7.7 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Core Molding Technologies Inc. (CMT) shares are Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund owns about 0.69 million shares. This amounts to just over 8.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.27 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.34 million, or about 4.07% of the stock, which is worth about $4.05 million.