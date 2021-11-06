CNF’s 3.43% Gain This Week Has Revealed Something We Didn’t Know Before

During the last session, CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF)’s traded shares were 0.37 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.13, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.39% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the CNF share is $6.34, that puts it down -23.59 from that peak though still a striking 43.47% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.90. The company’s market capitalization is $359.61M, and the average trade volume was 142.72K shares over the past three months.

CNFinance Holdings Limited (CNF) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. CNF has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) trade information

CNFinance Holdings Limited (CNF) registered a -0.39% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.39% in intraday trading to $5.13 this Friday, 11/05/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.43%, and it has moved by 2.40% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 59.32%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $29.10, which implies an increase of 82.37% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $29.10 and $29.10 respectively. As a result, CNF is trading at a discount of -467.25% off the target high and -467.25% off the low.

CNFinance Holdings Limited (CNF) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -1.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $72.06 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $74.54 million by the end of Dec 2021.

While earnings are projected to return -77.80% in 2021.

CNF Dividends

CNFinance Holdings Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 23 and August 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF)’s Major holders

CNFinance Holdings Limited insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.04%, with the float percentage being 3.04%. Gagnon Securities, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 6 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 1.4 million shares (or 2.03% of all shares), a total value of $5.19 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.67 million shares, is of Gagnon Advisors, LLC’s that is approximately 0.97% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.48 million.