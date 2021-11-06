CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. (NYSE: CTT) Stock: Boom Or Bust? What Happens Next?

During the last session, CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. (NYSE:CTT)’s traded shares were 0.47 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.16. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.97, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.82% or $0.16. The 52-week high for the CTT share is $12.78, that puts it down -42.47 from that peak though still a striking 9.03% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.16. The company’s market capitalization is $436.03M, and the average trade volume was 282.90K shares over the past three months.

CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. (CTT) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. CTT has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.33.

CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. (NYSE:CTT) trade information

CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. (CTT) registered a 1.82% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.82% in intraday trading to $8.97 this Friday, 11/05/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.79%, and it has moved by -25.75% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 1.82%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.75, which implies an increase of 8.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.00 and $10.75 respectively. As a result, CTT is trading at a discount of -19.84% off the target high and -0.33% off the low.

CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. (CTT) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 466.70% this quarter and then jump 16.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $25.27 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $24.32 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $24.61 million and $30.95 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 2.70% and then drop by -21.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -11.00%. While earnings are projected to return 81.20% in 2021.

CTT Dividends

CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is 0.54, with the dividend yield indicating at 6.02 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. (NYSE:CTT)’s Major holders

CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. insiders own 1.64% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 77.28%, with the float percentage being 78.57%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 217 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 5.11 million shares (or 10.45% of all shares), a total value of $59.77 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.95 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $46.22 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. (CTT) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund owns about 2.2 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.50 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $25.58 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.4 million, or about 2.87% of the stock, which is worth about $14.27 million.