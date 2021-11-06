Can You Get A Quick Recovery From ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ: RNW) Given A -39.54% drop From High?

During the last session, ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW)’s traded shares were 0.79 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.09, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.49% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the RNW share is $14.08, that puts it down -39.54 from that peak though still a striking 21.7% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.90. The company’s market capitalization is $4.37B, and the average trade volume was 908.25K shares over the past three months.

ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW) trade information

ReNew Energy Global plc (RNW) registered a -0.49% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.49% in intraday trading to $10.09 this Friday, 11/05/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.41%, and it has moved by 16.78% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.35, which implies an increase of 29.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $17.00 respectively. As a result, RNW is trading at a discount of -68.48% off the target high and -18.93% off the low.

RNW Dividends

ReNew Energy Global plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in December. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW)’s Major holders

ReNew Energy Global plc insiders own 16.62% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 62.52%, with the float percentage being 74.98%. Managed Portfolio Series-Ecofin Global Renewables Infrastructure Fd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 85 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.65 million shares (or 0.24% of all shares), a total value of $6.65 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 90876.0 shares, is of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund’s that is approximately 0.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Aug 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.9 million.