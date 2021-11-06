California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC): Can A Stock That’s Up 94.19% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the last session, California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC)’s traded shares were 0.54 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $45.81, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.94% or $0.87. The 52-week high for the CRC share is $47.18, that puts it down -2.99 from that peak though still a striking 76.01% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.99. The company’s market capitalization is $3.62B, and the average trade volume was 1.02 million shares over the past three months.

California Resources Corporation (CRC) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. CRC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.7.

California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) trade information

California Resources Corporation (CRC) registered a 1.94% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.94% in intraday trading to $45.81 this Friday, 11/05/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.69%, and it has moved by 12.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 282.39%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $56.00, which implies an increase of 18.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $49.00 and $65.00 respectively. As a result, CRC is trading at a discount of -41.89% off the target high and -6.96% off the low.

California Resources Corporation (CRC) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 100.00% this quarter and then jump 16.40% in the quarter after that.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $483.6 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $502.05 million by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 19.30%.

CRC Dividends

California Resources Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC)’s Major holders

California Resources Corporation insiders own 0.82% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 85.00%, with the float percentage being 85.70%. Ares Management Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 179 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 14.17 million shares (or 17.30% of all shares), a total value of $427.02 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.83 million shares, is of Goldentree Asset Management LP’s that is approximately 16.88% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $416.69 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of California Resources Corporation (CRC) shares are Fidelity Capital & Income Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Capital & Income Fund owns about 5.09 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.22 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $174.21 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.11 million, or about 2.58% of the stock, which is worth about $63.66 million.