Boom Or Bust? Where Will Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BYRN) Stock Go Next?

During the last session, Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN)’s traded shares were 0.52 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.86. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.13, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.02% or -$0.8. The 52-week high for the BYRN share is $30.55, that puts it down -101.92 from that peak though still a striking 28.35% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.84. The company’s market capitalization is $355.40M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.29 million shares, and the average trade volume was 314.90K shares over the past three months.

Byrna Technologies Inc. (BYRN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. BYRN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) trade information

Byrna Technologies Inc. (BYRN) registered a -5.02% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.02% in intraday trading to $15.13 this Friday, 11/05/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.21%, and it has moved by -29.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 5.92%. The short interest in Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) is 0.85 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.45 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $32.17, which implies an increase of 52.97% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $26.50 and $36.00 respectively. As a result, BYRN is trading at a discount of -137.94% off the target high and -75.15% off the low.

Byrna Technologies Inc. (BYRN) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 125.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $7.49 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $11.14 million by the end of Nov 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -16.00%. While earnings are projected to return -132.50% in 2021.

BYRN Dividends

Byrna Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on April 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN)’s Major holders

Byrna Technologies Inc. insiders own 30.11% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 15.60%, with the float percentage being 22.32%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 74 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 0.69 million shares (or 0.46% of all shares), a total value of $15.67 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.62 million shares, is of Wealthspire Advisors, LLC’s that is approximately 0.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $14.17 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Byrna Technologies Inc. (BYRN) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 0.42 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.28 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9.22 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.31 million, or about 0.21% of the stock, which is worth about $7.11 million.