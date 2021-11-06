BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE: BRBR) Fall -5.03% In Six Months, Here’s What We Should Expect Now

During the last session, BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)’s traded shares were 0.49 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $26.25, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.04% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the BRBR share is $34.19, that puts it down -30.25 from that peak though still a striking 26.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $19.25. The company’s market capitalization is $1.04B, and the average trade volume was 371.52K shares over the past three months.

BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. BRBR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.25.

BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) trade information

BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR) registered a 0.04% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.04% in intraday trading to $26.25 this Friday, 11/05/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.13%, and it has moved by -9.48% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 33.05%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $33.77, which implies an increase of 22.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $29.00 and $40.00 respectively. As a result, BRBR is trading at a discount of -52.38% off the target high and -10.48% off the low.

BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 27.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $357.7 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $320.49 million by the end of Dec 2021.

While earnings are projected to return -83.40% in 2021, the next five years will return 30.34% per annum.

BRBR Dividends

BellRing Brands Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)’s Major holders

BellRing Brands Inc. insiders own 0.37% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 104.50%, with the float percentage being 104.89%. Route One Investment Company, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 228 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 5.17 million shares (or 13.08% of all shares), a total value of $161.9 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.62 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $113.56 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR) shares are Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small-Mid Cap Growth. Data provided on Jul 30, 2021 indicates that Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund owns about 1.26 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.19 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $41.71 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.18 million, or about 2.98% of the stock, which is worth about $38.94 million.