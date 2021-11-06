Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY) Is Up 35.47% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Up 44.07% – What To Do Now

During the last session, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)’s traded shares were 0.71 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.97. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $187.25, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.92% or $1.7. The 52-week high for the ALNY share is $212.00, that puts it down -13.22 from that peak though still a striking 35.47% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $120.83. The company’s market capitalization is $22.61B, and the average trade volume was 621.80K shares over the past three months.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. ALNY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 23 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.57.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) trade information

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) registered a 0.92% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.92% in intraday trading to $187.25 this Friday, 11/05/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 17.35%, and it has moved by -7.72% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 35.83%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $197.00, which implies an increase of 4.95% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $108.00 and $275.00 respectively. As a result, ALNY is trading at a discount of -46.86% off the target high and 42.32% off the low.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 28.00% this quarter and then jump 23.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 73.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $219.69 million as predicted by 16 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 16 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $239.91 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $125.85 million and $163.56 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 74.60% and then jump by 46.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -16.70%. While earnings are projected to return 8.00% in 2021, the next five years will return 7.86% per annum.

ALNY Dividends

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 03 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)’s Major holders

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 0.64% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 96.46%, with the float percentage being 97.08%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 623 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 17.63 million shares (or 14.84% of all shares), a total value of $2.99 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.5 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.83% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.78 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund owns about 7.67 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.45 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.08 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.81 million, or about 3.21% of the stock, which is worth about $646.26 million.