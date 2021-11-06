After A -3.14% Drop In The Last Week, Does Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE: RBOT) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the last session, Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE:RBOT)’s traded shares were 0.38 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.66, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.16% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the RBOT share is $15.79, that puts it down -24.72 from that peak though still a striking 24.96% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.50. The company’s market capitalization is $1.29B, and the average trade volume was 508.15K shares over the past three months.

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE:RBOT) trade information

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT) registered a 0.16% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.16% in intraday trading to $12.66 this Friday, 11/05/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.14%, and it has moved by -0.94% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 31.19%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.33, which implies an increase of 17.42% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15.00 and $16.00 respectively. As a result, RBOT is trading at a discount of -26.38% off the target high and -18.48% off the low.

RBOT Dividends

Vicarious Surgical Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in December. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE:RBOT)’s Major holders

Vicarious Surgical Inc. insiders own 42.62% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 52.79%, with the float percentage being 92.00%. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 100 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 1.73 million shares (or 1.46% of all shares), a total value of $17.26 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.49 million shares, is of Athanor Capital, Lp’s that is approximately 1.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $14.85 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT) shares are RiverPark Fds Tr-RiverPark Short Term High Yield Fd and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that RiverPark Fds Tr-RiverPark Short Term High Yield Fd owns about 0.33 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.27 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.24 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.23 million, or about 0.20% of the stock, which is worth about $2.34 million.