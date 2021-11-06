A Quick Glance At Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE: XPRO) Stock: It Is up 43.13% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Up 7.18 Percent

During the last session, Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO)’s traded shares were 0.51 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.30. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $17.62, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.69% or $0.12. The 52-week high for the XPRO share is $32.64, that puts it down -85.24 from that peak though still a striking 43.13% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.02. The company’s market capitalization is $8.31B, and the average trade volume was 219.77K shares over the past three months.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) trade information

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) registered a 0.69% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.69% in intraday trading to $17.62 this Friday, 11/05/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.74%, and it has moved by -5.83% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 66.86%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $28.75, which implies an increase of 38.71% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $19.00 and $42.00 respectively. As a result, XPRO is trading at a discount of -138.37% off the target high and -7.83% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -27.70%. While earnings are projected to return 33.90% in 2021.

XPRO Dividends

Expro Group Holdings N.V. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in December. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO)’s Major holders

Expro Group Holdings N.V. insiders own 2.33% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.87%, with the float percentage being 4.99%.