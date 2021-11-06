A -547.25% Or Greater Growth Is Projected For MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP)

During the last session, MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)’s traded shares were 0.45 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.45. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.09, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.33% or -$0.14. The 52-week high for the MEIP share is $4.57, that puts it down -47.9 from that peak though still a striking 22.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.40. The company’s market capitalization is $358.10M, and the average trade volume was 419.24K shares over the past three months.

MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. MEIP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.13.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) trade information

MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP) registered a -4.33% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.33% in intraday trading to $3.09 this Friday, 11/05/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.57%, and it has moved by 0.32% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 10.75%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.67, which implies an increase of 71.04% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $20.00 respectively. As a result, MEIP is trading at a discount of -547.25% off the target high and -126.54% off the low.

MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -550.00% this quarter and then drop -80.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 104.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $12.26 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.97 million by the end of Dec 2021.

While earnings are projected to return -20.00% in 2021, the next five years will return -0.10% per annum.

MEIP Dividends

MEI Pharma Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)’s Major holders

MEI Pharma Inc. insiders own 2.84% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 74.16%, with the float percentage being 76.33%. MPM ONCOLOGY IMPACT MANAGEMENT LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 147 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 10.14 million shares (or 9.00% of all shares), a total value of $34.77 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.53 million shares, is of NEA Management Company, LLC’s that is approximately 7.58% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $29.27 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP) shares are Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund owns about 4.19 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.72 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $14.38 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.32 million, or about 2.95% of the stock, which is worth about $11.39 million.