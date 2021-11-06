A -349.05% Or Greater Growth Is Projected For Cardiff Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDF)

During the last session, Cardiff Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF)’s traded shares were 0.74 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.62. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.79, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.93% or -$0.3. The 52-week high for the CRDF share is $25.50, that puts it down -340.41 from that peak though still a striking 15.72% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.88. The company’s market capitalization is $236.41M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.33 million shares, and the average trade volume was 950.05K shares over the past three months.

Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. CRDF has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.17.

Cardiff Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) trade information

Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF) registered a -4.93% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.93% in intraday trading to $5.79 this Friday, 11/05/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.36%, and it has moved by -12.27% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -65.94%. The short interest in Cardiff Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) is 2.57 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.37 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $25.33, which implies an increase of 77.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $25.00 and $26.00 respectively. As a result, CRDF is trading at a discount of -349.05% off the target high and -331.78% off the low.

Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 10.50% this quarter and then jump 5.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -45.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $30k as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $30k by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $136k and $119k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -77.90% and then drop by -74.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 57.20%. While earnings are projected to return 61.30% in 2021.

CRDF Dividends

Cardiff Oncology Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 03 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cardiff Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF)’s Major holders

Cardiff Oncology Inc. insiders own 1.66% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 73.04%, with the float percentage being 74.27%. Eventide Asset Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 122 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 3.58 million shares (or 9.04% of all shares), a total value of $23.78 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.15 million shares, is of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s that is approximately 7.97% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $20.96 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF) shares are Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund owns about 3.58 million shares. This amounts to just over 9.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $23.78 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.07 million, or about 2.70% of the stock, which is worth about $7.1 million.