Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) Received An -40.31% Loss In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the last session, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)’s traded shares were 1.46 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.64. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.94, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.37% or -$0.11. The 52-week high for the XERS share is $7.94, that puts it down -309.28 from that peak though still a striking 8.76% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.77. The company’s market capitalization is $233.94M, and the average trade volume was 3.53 million shares over the past three months.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. XERS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.37.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) trade information

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS) registered a -5.37% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.37% in intraday trading to $1.94 this Thursday, 11/04/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.78%, and it has moved by -17.80% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -60.16%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.00, which implies an increase of 72.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $8.00 respectively. As a result, XERS is trading at a discount of -312.37% off the target high and -106.19% off the low.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -5.70% this quarter and then jump 17.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 116.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $11.03 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $13.23 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $9.4 million and $7.17 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 17.30% and then jump by 84.50% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 55.60% in 2021.

XERS Dividends

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 08 and November 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)’s Major holders

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. insiders own 1.20% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 25.65%, with the float percentage being 25.96%.