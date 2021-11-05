Will Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) Stock Boom Or Bust From Here?

During the recent session, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX)’s traded shares were 0.71 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.39. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $43.41, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.14% or $0.91. The 52-week high for the SIX share is $51.75, that puts it down -19.21 from that peak though still a striking 45.66% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $23.59. The company’s market capitalization is $3.59B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.08 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.33 million shares over the past three months.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. SIX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.54.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) trade information

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) registered a 2.14% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.14% in intraday trading to $43.41 this Thursday, 11/04/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.22%, and it has moved by -4.13% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 82.48%. The short interest in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) is 4.81 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.48 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $53.44, which implies an increase of 18.77% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $46.00 and $61.00 respectively. As a result, SIX is trading at a discount of -40.52% off the target high and -5.97% off the low.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 212.40% this quarter and then jump 96.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 288.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $584.31 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $258.7 million by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -38.80%. While earnings are projected to return -336.90% in 2021, the next five years will return -14.96% per annum.

SIX Dividends

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 26 and November 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX)’s Major holders

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation insiders own 1.98% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 88.44%, with the float percentage being 90.23%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 386 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 8.24 million shares (or 9.60% of all shares), a total value of $356.84 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.8 million shares, is of H Partners Management, LLC’s that is approximately 9.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $337.58 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 4.52 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.27 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $195.73 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.06 million, or about 2.39% of the stock, which is worth about $88.98 million.