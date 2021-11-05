Why SOC Telemed Inc. (NASDAQ: TLMD) Should Be On Your Watchlist

During the recent session, SOC Telemed Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD)’s traded shares were 0.62 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.59, reflecting an intraday gain of 11.79% or $0.27. The 52-week high for the TLMD share is $9.85, that puts it down -280.31 from that peak though still a striking 28.19% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.86. The company’s market capitalization is $220.61M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.29 million shares, and the average trade volume was 820.19K shares over the past three months.

SOC Telemed Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) trade information

SOC Telemed Inc. (TLMD) registered a 11.79% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.79% in intraday trading to $2.59 this Thursday, 11/04/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.00%, and it has moved by 22.11% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -74.95%. The short interest in SOC Telemed Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) is 2.31 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.96 day(s) to cover.

SOC Telemed Inc. (TLMD) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 58.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $25.82 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $26.21 million by the end of Dec 2021.

While earnings are projected to return 83.00% in 2021.

TLMD Dividends

SOC Telemed Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 12 and August 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SOC Telemed Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD)’s Major holders

SOC Telemed Inc. insiders own 13.53% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 65.21%, with the float percentage being 75.41%. Warburg Pincus LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 76 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 33.87 million shares (or 37.41% of all shares), a total value of $213.07 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.31 million shares, is of Alyeska Investment Group, L.P.’s that is approximately 6.97% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $39.67 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SOC Telemed Inc. (TLMD) shares are Baron Small Cap Fund and Legg Mason Glb Asset Mgt Tr-Clearbridge Small Cap Fd. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Baron Small Cap Fund owns about 3.25 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.59 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $20.44 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.34 million, or about 1.48% of the stock, which is worth about $8.43 million.