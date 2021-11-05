What Will Alimera Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ALIM) Be Like After It Drops -126.85% From Its Highs?

During the recent session, Alimera Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM)’s traded shares were 0.58 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.69. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.40, reflecting an intraday gain of 19.91% or $0.9. The 52-week high for the ALIM share is $12.25, that puts it down -126.85 from that peak though still a striking 27.22% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.93. The company’s market capitalization is $31.95M, and the average trade volume was 53.29K shares over the past three months.

Alimera Sciences Inc. (ALIM) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. ALIM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.42.

Alimera Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) trade information

Alimera Sciences Inc. (ALIM) registered a 19.91% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 19.91% in intraday trading to $5.40 this Thursday, 11/04/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.66%, and it has moved by 8.96% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 13.92%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.83, which implies an increase of 63.59% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $18.00 respectively. As a result, ALIM is trading at a discount of -233.33% off the target high and -122.22% off the low.

Alimera Sciences Inc. (ALIM) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -133.30% this quarter and then jump 28.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 15.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $13.4 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $13.2 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $13.77 million and $12.07 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -2.70% and then jump by 9.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -8.60%. While earnings are projected to return 52.30% in 2021.

ALIM Dividends

Alimera Sciences Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on October 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Alimera Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM)’s Major holders

Alimera Sciences Inc. insiders own 21.92% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 30.24%, with the float percentage being 38.73%. AIGH Capital Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 30 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 0.5 million shares (or 7.24% of all shares), a total value of $4.56 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.43 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 6.18% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $3.9 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Alimera Sciences Inc. (ALIM) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 83422.0 shares. This amounts to just over 1.20 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.76 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 53677.0, or about 0.78% of the stock, which is worth about $0.49 million.