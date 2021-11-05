What To Expect As Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ: DENN) Delivers An -9.09% Gain In 6 Months

During the recent session, Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN)’s traded shares were 0.6 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.69. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $16.86, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.07% or $0.66. The 52-week high for the DENN share is $20.02, that puts it down -18.74 from that peak though still a striking 48.34% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.71. The company’s market capitalization is $1.02B, and the average trade volume was 635.31K shares over the past three months.

Denny’s Corporation (DENN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. DENN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.16.

Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) trade information

Denny’s Corporation (DENN) registered a 4.07% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.07% in intraday trading to $16.86 this Thursday, 11/04/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.78%, and it has moved by 0.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 86.21%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $18.57, which implies an increase of 9.21% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $17.00 and $22.00 respectively. As a result, DENN is trading at a discount of -30.49% off the target high and -0.83% off the low.

Denny’s Corporation (DENN) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 1,500.00% this quarter and then jump 460.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 42.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $111.04 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $113.3 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $71.64 million and $80.11 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 55.00% and then jump by 41.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -17.10%. While earnings are projected to return -104.40% in 2021, the next five years will return 9.00% per annum.

DENN Dividends

Denny’s Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 25 and October 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN)’s Major holders

Denny’s Corporation insiders own 3.06% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 86.29%, with the float percentage being 89.02%. Franklin Resources, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 208 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 8.04 million shares (or 12.53% of all shares), a total value of $132.64 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.8 million shares, is of Wells Fargo & Company’s that is approximately 10.59% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $112.14 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Denny’s Corporation (DENN) shares are Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Small Cap Value and Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fd. Data provided on Jul 30, 2021 indicates that Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Small Cap Value owns about 5.54 million shares. This amounts to just over 8.64 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $78.0 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.52 million, or about 7.05% of the stock, which is worth about $74.61 million.