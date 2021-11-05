What To Expect As Chegg Inc. (NYSE: CHGG) Delivers An -62.86% Loss In 6 Months

During the last session, Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)’s traded shares were 16.24 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.80. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $31.63, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.19% or -$2.45. The 52-week high for the CHGG share is $115.21, that puts it down -264.24 from that peak though still a striking -1.07% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $31.97. The company’s market capitalization is $4.47B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 16.35 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.14 million shares over the past three months.

Chegg Inc. (CHGG) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. CHGG has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.2.

Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) trade information

Chegg Inc. (CHGG) registered a -7.19% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.19% in intraday trading to $31.63 this Thursday, 11/04/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -45.55%, and it has moved by -54.55% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -58.71%. The short interest in Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) is 11.24 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.69 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $60.15, which implies an increase of 47.41% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $38.00 and $110.00 respectively. As a result, CHGG is trading at a discount of -247.77% off the target high and -20.14% off the low.

Chegg Inc. (CHGG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Chegg Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Chegg Inc. (CHGG) shares have gone down -62.86% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 11.19% against -0.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 17.60% this quarter and then jump 9.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 26.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $174.54 million as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $240.62 million by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 40.80%. While earnings are projected to return 38.40% in 2021, the next five years will return 30.00% per annum.

CHGG Dividends

Chegg Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 25 and October 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)’s Major holders

Chegg Inc. insiders own 1.43% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 101.32%, with the float percentage being 102.79%. Baillie Gifford and Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 591 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 18.6 million shares (or 12.86% of all shares), a total value of $1.55 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.23 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.45% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.02 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Chegg Inc. (CHGG) shares are Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund owns about 4.15 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.87 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $319.05 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.81 million, or about 2.64% of the stock, which is worth about $316.97 million.