Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) Continues To Thrive In 2021, As Its Stock Is Up 571.54% Year-To-Date

During the last session, Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)’s traded shares were 1.09 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.76. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.78, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.85% or -$0.14. The 52-week high for the VTNR share is $14.32, that puts it down -199.58 from that peak though still a striking 91.63% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.40. The company’s market capitalization is $288.76M, and the average trade volume was 2.00 million shares over the past three months.

Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. VTNR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.01.

Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) trade information

Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) registered a -2.85% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.85% in intraday trading to $4.78 this Thursday, 11/04/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.83%, and it has moved by -6.27% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 998.85%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $19.50, which implies an increase of 75.49% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.00 and $25.00 respectively. As a result, VTNR is trading at a discount of -423.01% off the target high and -192.89% off the low.

Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 110.00% this quarter and then jump 115.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 65.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $53.83 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $54.25 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $37.38 million and $40.07 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 44.00% and then jump by 35.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 4.60%. While earnings are projected to return -142.10% in 2021, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

VTNR Dividends

Vertex Energy Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 09 and August 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)’s Major holders

Vertex Energy Inc. insiders own 29.41% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 16.90%, with the float percentage being 23.94%. Wasatch Advisors Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 34 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.52 million shares (or 4.86% of all shares), a total value of $3.55 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.5 million shares, is of Tensile Capital Management, LP’s that is approximately 2.90% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.12 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) shares are Wasatch Micro-Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Wasatch Micro-Cap Value Fund owns about 1.25 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.42 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.76 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.16 million, or about 2.25% of the stock, which is worth about $1.64 million.