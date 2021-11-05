The Time To Buy Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) Is Now

During the last session, Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)’s traded shares were 2.22 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $321.71, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.54% or -$8.4. The 52-week high for the UPST share is $401.49, that puts it down -24.8 from that peak though still a striking 92.97% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $22.61. The company’s market capitalization is $25.64B, and the average trade volume was 5.34 million shares over the past three months.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. UPST has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.35.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) trade information

Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) registered a -2.54% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.54% in intraday trading to $321.71 this Thursday, 11/04/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.51%, and it has moved by 4.55% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $324.38, which implies an increase of 0.82% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $253.00 and $390.00 respectively. As a result, UPST is trading at a discount of -21.23% off the target high and 21.36% off the low.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 220.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $214.44 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $219.18 million by the end of Dec 2021.

While earnings are projected to return 478.30% in 2021.

UPST Dividends

Upstart Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)’s Major holders

Upstart Holdings Inc. insiders own 20.13% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 56.25%, with the float percentage being 70.43%. Third Point, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 178 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 13.38 million shares (or 17.40% of all shares), a total value of $1.72 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.25 million shares, is of VK Services, LLC’s that is approximately 6.82% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $676.33 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) shares are Alger Weatherbie Specialized Growth Fund and Smallcap World Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Alger Weatherbie Specialized Growth Fund owns about 0.57 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.74 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $35.54 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.55 million, or about 0.72% of the stock, which is worth about $71.19 million.