TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TFFP)’s Stock Is Up 12.85%, A Prediction For What Could Come Next

During the recent session, TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP)’s traded shares were 0.69 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $7.86, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.21% or -$0.34. The 52-week high for the TFFP share is $21.14, that puts it down -168.96 from that peak though still a striking 12.85% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.85. The company’s market capitalization is $208.36M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.11 million shares, and the average trade volume was 151.61K shares over the past three months.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TFFP) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. TFFP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.18.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) trade information

TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TFFP) registered a -4.21% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.21% in intraday trading to $7.86 this Thursday, 11/04/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.22%, and it has moved by 15.17% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -44.22%. The short interest in TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) is 0.53 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.95 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $21.67, which implies an increase of 63.73% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.00 and $27.00 respectively. As a result, TFFP is trading at a discount of -243.51% off the target high and -78.12% off the low.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TFFP) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 25.00% this quarter and then jump 34.60% in the quarter after that.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.1 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.36 million by the end of Dec 2021.

While earnings are projected to return 54.30% in 2021.

TFFP Dividends

TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP)’s Major holders

TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 14.88% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 22.40%, with the float percentage being 26.31%. DRW Securities, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 67 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 1.0 million shares (or 3.94% of all shares), a total value of $9.61 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.77 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.04% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $7.42 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TFFP) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.5 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.97 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.77 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.16 million, or about 0.64% of the stock, which is worth about $2.21 million.