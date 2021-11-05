Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN)’s Stock Is Up 77.07% Since The Beginning Of The Year, Likely To Sustain The Trend In 2021

During the recent session, Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)’s traded shares were 1.23 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.45. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $12.07, reflecting an intraday loss of -13.17% or -$1.83. The 52-week high for the TEN share is $22.75, that puts it down -88.48 from that peak though still a striking 35.21% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.82. The company’s market capitalization is $1.14B, and the average trade volume was 665.15K shares over the past three months.

Tenneco Inc. (TEN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. TEN has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.61.

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) trade information

Tenneco Inc. (TEN) registered a -13.17% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -13.17% in intraday trading to $12.07 this Thursday, 11/04/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.59%, and it has moved by -1.84% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 77.07%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.50, which implies an increase of 22.13% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $18.00 respectively. As a result, TEN is trading at a discount of -49.13% off the target high and 33.72% off the low.

Tenneco Inc. (TEN) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 84.80% this quarter and then drop -39.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 19.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.28 billion as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.76 billion by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -46.20%. While earnings are projected to return -352.70% in 2021, the next five years will return 4.42% per annum.

TEN Dividends

Tenneco Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 01 and November 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)’s Major holders

Tenneco Inc. insiders own 1.92% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 72.93%, with the float percentage being 74.36%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 270 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 8.54 million shares (or 10.42% of all shares), a total value of $164.96 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.64 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.66% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $89.63 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Tenneco Inc. (TEN) shares are Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund owns about 2.36 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.87 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $45.53 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.31 million, or about 2.82% of the stock, which is worth about $44.58 million.