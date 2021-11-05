SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE: SLQT) Rose 23.56% From Its 52-Week Low, But YTD Numbers Fell -36.96%. Here’s What You Need To Know At This Time

During the recent session, SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)’s traded shares were 2.72 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $10.10, reflecting an intraday loss of -22.82% or -$2.98. The 52-week high for the SLQT share is $33.00, that puts it down -226.73 from that peak though still a striking 23.56% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.72. The company’s market capitalization is $2.16B, and the average trade volume was 3.23 million shares over the past three months.

SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. SLQT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.3.

SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) trade information

SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) registered a -22.82% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -22.82% in intraday trading to $10.10 this Thursday, 11/04/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.39%, and it has moved by 5.48% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -30.31%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $17.00, which implies an increase of 40.59% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13.00 and $21.00 respectively. As a result, SLQT is trading at a discount of -107.92% off the target high and -28.71% off the low.

SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -3,100.00% this quarter and then jump 50.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 40.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $148.93 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $527.01 million by the end of Dec 2021.

While earnings are projected to return 902.30% in 2021, the next five years will return 35.84% per annum.

SLQT Dividends

SelectQuote Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between September 07 and September 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)’s Major holders

SelectQuote Inc. insiders own 25.87% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 70.04%, with the float percentage being 94.48%. Brookside Equity Partners, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 239 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 17.68 million shares (or 10.82% of all shares), a total value of $521.7 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.62 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 6.50% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $313.26 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) shares are Parnassus Mid-Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Parnassus Mid-Cap Fund owns about 4.22 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.58 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $124.5 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.69 million, or about 2.26% of the stock, which is worth about $108.9 million.