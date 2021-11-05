SBET’s 21.55% Gain This Week Has Revealed Something We Didn’t Know Before

During the last session, SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET)’s traded shares were 4.79 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.83. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.40, reflecting an intraday gain of 15.79% or $0.6. The 52-week high for the SBET share is $17.88, that puts it down -306.36 from that peak though still a striking 47.27% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.32. The company’s market capitalization is $64.24M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.22 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.25 million shares over the past three months.

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET) trade information

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (SBET) registered a 15.79% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 15.79% in intraday trading to $4.40 this Thursday, 11/04/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 21.55%, and it has moved by -3.93% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 84.87%. The short interest in SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET) is 71850.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.1 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 32.00%. While earnings are projected to return -679.60% in 2021.

SBET Dividends

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in December. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET)’s Major holders

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. insiders own 4.92% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.61%, with the float percentage being 0.64%.