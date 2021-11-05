Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR) Fall -29.14% In Six Months, Here’s What We Should Expect Now

During the recent session, Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR)’s traded shares were 3.82 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.03. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.89, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.62% or $0.7. The 52-week high for the SABR share is $16.88, that puts it down -70.68 from that peak though still a striking 29.12% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.01. The company’s market capitalization is $2.98B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 10.12 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.50 million shares over the past three months.

Sabre Corporation (SABR) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.80. SABR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.53.

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) trade information

Sabre Corporation (SABR) registered a 7.62% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.62% in intraday trading to $9.89 this Thursday, 11/04/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.89%, and it has moved by -21.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 29.80%. The short interest in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) is 60.7 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.08 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.50, which implies an increase of 14.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.00 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, SABR is trading at a discount of -51.67% off the target high and 9.0% off the low.

Sabre Corporation (SABR) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 35.40% this quarter and then jump 42.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 30.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $466.76 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $521.57 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $278.37 million and $313.71 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 67.70% and then jump by 66.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -49.10%. While earnings are projected to return -862.60% in 2021.

SABR Dividends

Sabre Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 04 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR)’s Major holders

Sabre Corporation insiders own 1.15% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 109.74%, with the float percentage being 111.01%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 479 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 29.26 million shares (or 9.16% of all shares), a total value of $433.29 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 27.75 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.69% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $410.95 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sabre Corporation (SABR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 9.0 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $133.31 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.68 million, or about 2.72% of the stock, which is worth about $130.01 million.