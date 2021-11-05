Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) At $43.70 Is Worth A Gamble

During the recent session, Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)’s traded shares were 0.62 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.47. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $43.70, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.13% or -$1.41. The 52-week high for the RCII share is $67.76, that puts it down -55.06 from that peak though still a striking 31.46% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $29.95. The company’s market capitalization is $3.02B, and the average trade volume was 557.18K shares over the past three months.

Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. RCII has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.5.

Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) trade information

Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) registered a -3.13% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.13% in intraday trading to $43.70 this Thursday, 11/04/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -15.82%, and it has moved by -17.58% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 44.54%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $70.63, which implies an increase of 38.13% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $52.00 and $94.00 respectively. As a result, RCII is trading at a discount of -115.1% off the target high and -18.99% off the low.

Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 44.20% this quarter and then jump 75.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 64.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.18 billion as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.22 billion by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $702.11 million and $716.49 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 68.30% and then jump by 70.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 17.20%. While earnings are projected to return 20.40% in 2021, the next five years will return 34.30% per annum.

RCII Dividends

Rent-A-Center Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Rent-A-Center Inc. is 1.24, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.75 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)’s Major holders

Rent-A-Center Inc. insiders own 1.13% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 77.29%, with the float percentage being 78.17%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 389 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 8.09 million shares (or 12.20% of all shares), a total value of $466.45 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.97 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.51% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $401.94 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Capitol Ser Tr-Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small Cap Equity Fd. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 3.29 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.96 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $203.16 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.83 million, or about 2.76% of the stock, which is worth about $105.15 million.