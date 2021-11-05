One More Stock Investors Ought To Pay Attention To Is Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: YTEN)

During the last session, Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN)’s traded shares were 3.26 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.19. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.49, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.39% or $0.39. The 52-week high for the YTEN share is $23.49, that puts it down -261.94 from that peak though still a striking 17.41% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.36. The company’s market capitalization is $32.06M, and the average trade volume was 44.91K shares over the past three months.

Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (YTEN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. YTEN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.65.

Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) trade information

Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (YTEN) registered a 6.39% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.39% in intraday trading to $6.49 this Thursday, 11/04/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.27%, and it has moved by 16.10% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 19.08%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $21.50, which implies an increase of 69.81% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18.00 and $25.00 respectively. As a result, YTEN is trading at a discount of -285.21% off the target high and -177.35% off the low.

Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (YTEN) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 25.30% this quarter and then jump 12.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $210k as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $310k by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $240k and $195k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -12.50% and then jump by 59.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 53.60%. While earnings are projected to return 87.90% in 2021, the next five years will return 0.00% per annum.

YTEN Dividends

Yield10 Bioscience Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 09 and August 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN)’s Major holders

Yield10 Bioscience Inc. insiders own 21.93% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 24.64%, with the float percentage being 31.56%. AIGH Capital Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 25 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.38 million shares (or 7.81% of all shares), a total value of $4.77 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.2 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 4.15% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.53 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (YTEN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 38014.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.78 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.48 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 37034.0, or about 0.76% of the stock, which is worth about $0.46 million.