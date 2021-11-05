Now Is The Time To Buy Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO)

During the last session, Cano Health Inc. (NYSE:CANO)’s traded shares were 2.95 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.10, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.28% or $0.14. The 52-week high for the CANO share is $17.43, that puts it down -57.03 from that peak though still a striking 17.12% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.20. The company’s market capitalization is $5.39B, and the average trade volume was 3.87 million shares over the past three months.

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE:CANO) trade information

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) registered a 1.28% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.28% in intraday trading to $11.10 this Thursday, 11/04/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.18%, and it has moved by -10.99% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 11.00%.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $447.63 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $481.74 million by the end of Dec 2021.

CANO Dividends

Cano Health Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE:CANO)’s Major holders

Cano Health Inc. insiders own 4.02% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 101.11%, with the float percentage being 105.34%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 124 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 36.23 million shares (or 20.79% of all shares), a total value of $438.43 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.08 million shares, is of Third Point, LLC’s that is approximately 6.36% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $134.12 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cano Health Inc. (CANO) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 5.98 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.43 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $75.82 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.88 million, or about 2.23% of the stock, which is worth about $41.73 million.