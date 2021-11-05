Now Is A Good Time To Buy BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX)

During the last session, BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)’s traded shares were 5.04 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $273.94, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.27% or -$21.47. The 52-week high for the BNTX share is $464.00, that puts it down -69.38 from that peak though still a striking 70.6% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $80.55. The company’s market capitalization is $67.69B, and the average trade volume was 3.89 million shares over the past three months.

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) trade information

BioNTech SE (BNTX) registered a -7.27% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.27% in intraday trading to $273.94 this Thursday, 11/04/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.54%, and it has moved by 16.01% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 202.06%.

BioNTech SE (BNTX) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 1,188.80% this quarter and then jump 438.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3,227.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.68 billion as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.26 billion by the end of Dec 2021.

While earnings are projected to return 107.10% in 2021.

BNTX Dividends

BioNTech SE is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)’s Major holders

BioNTech SE insiders own 1.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 16.70%, with the float percentage being 16.90%. Baillie Gifford and Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 422 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 6.43 million shares (or 2.65% of all shares), a total value of $1.44 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.56 million shares, is of Primecap Management Company’s that is approximately 1.88% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.02 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BioNTech SE (BNTX) shares are Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Fund and Europacific Growth Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Fund owns about 2.28 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.94 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $248.69 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.85 million, or about 0.76% of the stock, which is worth about $415.29 million.