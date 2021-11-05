MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) Has Gained 62.08% YTD: Is There Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)’s traded shares were 3.9 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.67. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.72, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.35% or -$0.21. The 52-week high for the MVIS share is $28.00, that puts it down -221.1 from that peak though still a striking 79.7% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.77. The company’s market capitalization is $1.69B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 9.6 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.40 million shares over the past three months.

MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. MVIS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) trade information

MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) registered a -2.35% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.35% in intraday trading to $8.72 this Thursday, 11/04/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.00%, and it has moved by -17.27% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 356.54%. The short interest in MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) is 31.42 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.57 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $0.25, which implies a decrease of -3388.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.25 and $0.25 respectively. As a result, MVIS is trading at a premium of 97.13% off the target high and 97.13% off the low.

MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -200.00% this quarter and then drop -200.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 17.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $820k as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.57 million by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 20.80%. While earnings are projected to return 59.00% in 2021, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

MVIS Dividends

MicroVision Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 27 and November 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)’s Major holders

MicroVision Inc. insiders own 1.07% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 14.77%, with the float percentage being 14.93%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 126 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6.61 million shares (or 4.18% of all shares), a total value of $35.54 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.44 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 1.54% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $13.12 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4.13 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.62 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $22.24 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.16 million, or about 1.37% of the stock, which is worth about $11.61 million.