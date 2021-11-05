Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC): A Look At Its Value

During the last session, Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)’s traded shares were 9.44 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.48. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $32.18, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.20% or $2.71. The 52-week high for the LAC share is $30.18, that puts it up 6.22 from that peak though still a striking 72.19% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.95. The company’s market capitalization is $4.56B, and the average trade volume was 5.24 million shares over the past three months.

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) trade information

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) registered a 9.20% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.20% in intraday trading to $32.18 this Thursday, 11/04/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 15.42%, and it has moved by 59.39% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 221.80%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $27.63, which implies a decrease of -16.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $17.75 and $34.00 respectively. As a result, LAC is trading at a discount of -5.66% off the target high and 44.84% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -6.20%. While earnings are projected to return -165.30% in 2021.

LAC Dividends

Lithium Americas Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in December. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)’s Major holders

Lithium Americas Corp. insiders own 16.74% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 20.81%, with the float percentage being 25.00%. Invesco Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 196 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 2.67 million shares (or 2.22% of all shares), a total value of $39.6 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.24 million shares, is of Van Eck Associates Corporation’s that is approximately 1.87% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $50.04 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF owns about 2.2 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.84 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $49.2 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.19 million, or about 0.99% of the stock, which is worth about $26.48 million.