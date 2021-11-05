KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX: KULR) Jumps 2.65% From Highs, Now What?

During the last session, KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX:KULR)’s traded shares were 4.39 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.40, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.59% or $0.24. The 52-week high for the KULR share is $3.31, that puts it up 2.65 from that peak though still a striking 70.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.01. The company’s market capitalization is $345.85M, and the average trade volume was 1.17 million shares over the past three months.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. KULR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.02.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX:KULR) trade information

KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) registered a 7.59% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.59% in intraday trading to $3.40 this Thursday, 11/04/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.48%, and it has moved by 67.49% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 214.81%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.33, which implies an increase of 21.48% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.50 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, KULR is trading at a discount of -47.06% off the target high and -2.94% off the low.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -100.00% this quarter and then drop -100.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 287.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $570k as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $800k by the end of Dec 2021.

While earnings are projected to return -40.70% in 2021.

KULR Dividends

KULR Technology Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX:KULR)’s Major holders

KULR Technology Group Inc. insiders own 37.30% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.20%, with the float percentage being 0.31%. Citadel Advisors LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 20 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 37902.0 shares (or 0.04% of all shares), a total value of $93617.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 23625.0 shares, is of Jane Street Group, LLC’s that is approximately 0.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $58353.0.