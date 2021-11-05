Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) On Thursday – Up 20.34 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the last session, Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)’s traded shares were 7.11 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.24. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.59, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.24% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the ITRM share is $2.99, that puts it down -406.78 from that peak though still a striking 20.34% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.47. The company’s market capitalization is $111.47M, and the average trade volume was 5.36 million shares over the past three months.

Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. ITRM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.12.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) trade information

Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) registered a 4.24% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.24% in intraday trading to $0.59 this Thursday, 11/04/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.77%, and it has moved by 13.58% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 19.80%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.00, which implies an increase of 41.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.00 and $1.00 respectively. As a result, ITRM is trading at a discount of -69.49% off the target high and -69.49% off the low.

Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 120.00% this quarter and then jump 81.50% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return 69.50% in 2021.

ITRM Dividends

Iterum Therapeutics plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 15 and November 19. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)’s Major holders

Iterum Therapeutics plc insiders own 0.62% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.25%, with the float percentage being 11.32%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 49 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 3.29 million shares (or 1.80% of all shares), a total value of $7.6 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.56 million shares, is of Millennium Management LLC’s that is approximately 1.40% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $5.91 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) shares are Legg Mason Global Asset Mgt Tr-QS US Small Cap Equity and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Legg Mason Global Asset Mgt Tr-QS US Small Cap Equity owns about 0.38 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.21 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.87 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.1 million, or about 0.06% of the stock, which is worth about $67738.0.