Is ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) Still A Loss Stock Despite Being Up 49.28% YTD?

During the recent session, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)’s traded shares were 1.97 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $72.62, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.86% or $0.62. The 52-week high for the ZI share is $73.19, that puts it down -0.78 from that peak though still a striking 49.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $37.00. The company’s market capitalization is $29.61B, and the average trade volume was 3.96 million shares over the past three months.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. ZI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 15 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.12.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) trade information

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) registered a 0.86% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.86% in intraday trading to $72.62 this Thursday, 11/04/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.22%, and it has moved by 15.09% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 84.99%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $85.25, which implies an increase of 14.82% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $78.00 and $95.00 respectively. As a result, ZI is trading at a discount of -30.82% off the target high and -7.41% off the low.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 9.10% this quarter and then jump 8.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 48.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $183.76 million as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $195.3 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $123.6 million and $139.7 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 48.70% and then jump by 39.80% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 53.10% in 2021, the next five years will return 38.90% per annum.

ZI Dividends

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 08 and November 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)’s Major holders

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. insiders own 20.57% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 75.92%, with the float percentage being 95.57%. Carlyle Group Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 283 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 88.3 million shares (or 48.57% of all shares), a total value of $4.61 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.21 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 6.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $584.82 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) shares are New Economy Fund (The) and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that New Economy Fund (The) owns about 3.87 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $201.73 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.41 million, or about 1.88% of the stock, which is worth about $222.25 million.