Is Unity Software Inc. (NYSE: U) Stock On Course For Another Boom Or Bust?

During the recent session, Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)’s traded shares were 0.63 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $151.81, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.10% or $0.15. The 52-week high for the U share is $174.94, that puts it down -15.24 from that peak though still a striking 49.94% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $76.00. The company’s market capitalization is $41.93B, and the average trade volume was 3.07 million shares over the past three months.

Unity Software Inc. (U) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. U has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.07.

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) trade information

Unity Software Inc. (U) registered a 0.10% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.10% in intraday trading to $151.81 this Thursday, 11/04/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.42%, and it has moved by 16.32% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 42.47%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $137.42, which implies a decrease of -10.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $85.00 and $175.00 respectively. As a result, U is trading at a discount of -15.28% off the target high and 44.01% off the low.

Unity Software Inc. (U) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 22.20% this quarter and then jump 50.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 37.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $264.21 million as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $284.72 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $200.78 million and $220.34 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 31.60% and then jump by 29.20% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 10.00% in 2021.

U Dividends

Unity Software Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)’s Major holders

Unity Software Inc. insiders own 26.30% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 74.06%, with the float percentage being 100.49%. Silver Lake Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 362 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 43.3 million shares (or 15.50% of all shares), a total value of $6.65 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 32.96 million shares, is of SC US (TTGP) Ltd’s that is approximately 11.80% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $5.06 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Unity Software Inc. (U) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Artisan Developing World Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF owns about 5.56 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.99 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $557.36 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.3 million, or about 0.82% of the stock, which is worth about $353.56 million.