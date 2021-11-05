Is Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) Worth Much? What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)’s traded shares were 13.54 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.42. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.65, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.27% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the RIG share is $5.13, that puts it down -40.55 from that peak though still a striking 77.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.82. The company’s market capitalization is $2.49B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 18.07 million shares, and the average trade volume was 16.49 million shares over the past three months.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.60. RIG has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 10 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.15.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) trade information

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) registered a -0.27% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.27% in intraday trading to $3.65 this Thursday, 11/04/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.35%, and it has moved by -2.14% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 276.02%. The short interest in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) is 59.1 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.07 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.76, which implies a decrease of -32.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.00 and $4.10 respectively. As a result, RIG is trading at a discount of -12.33% off the target high and 72.6% off the low.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -36.40% this quarter and then jump 52.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -15.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $654.24 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $639.67 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $769.05 million and $690 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -14.90% and then drop by -7.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -19.10%. While earnings are projected to return 55.00% in 2021, the next five years will return 4.80% per annum.

RIG Dividends

Transocean Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 01 and November 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)’s Major holders

Transocean Ltd. insiders own 7.56% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 53.31%, with the float percentage being 57.67%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 388 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 54.17 million shares (or 8.32% of all shares), a total value of $244.86 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 48.05 million shares, is of Primecap Management Company’s that is approximately 7.38% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $217.16 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Transocean Ltd. (RIG) shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Oil Services ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Oil Services ETF owns about 33.44 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.14 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $151.16 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 16.66 million, or about 2.56% of the stock, which is worth about $75.29 million.