Is Nautilus Inc. (NYSE: NLS) Hit More of the Losses Given A -205.55% Dip From High?

During the recent session, Nautilus Inc. (NYSE:NLS)’s traded shares were 0.95 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.59. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $10.27, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.08% or -$0.55. The 52-week high for the NLS share is $31.38, that puts it down -205.55 from that peak though still a striking 12.85% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.95. The company’s market capitalization is $331.96M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.7 million shares, and the average trade volume was 901.79K shares over the past three months.

Nautilus Inc. (NLS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. NLS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.1.

Nautilus Inc. (NYSE:NLS) trade information

Nautilus Inc. (NLS) registered a -5.08% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.08% in intraday trading to $10.27 this Thursday, 11/04/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.60%, and it has moved by 16.22% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -57.03%. The short interest in Nautilus Inc. (NYSE:NLS) is 4.73 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.27 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $19.13, which implies an increase of 46.31% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.50 and $27.00 respectively. As a result, NLS is trading at a discount of -162.9% off the target high and -21.71% off the low.

Nautilus Inc. (NLS) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -88.50% this quarter and then drop -79.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $152.73 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $171.18 million by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -3.50%. While earnings are projected to return -50.30% in 2021, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

NLS Dividends

Nautilus Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 08 and November 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Nautilus Inc. (NYSE:NLS)’s Major holders

Nautilus Inc. insiders own 3.94% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 75.45%, with the float percentage being 78.54%. Granahan Investment Management Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 217 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 3.26 million shares (or 10.53% of all shares), a total value of $54.88 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.14 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.93% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $36.13 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nautilus Inc. (NLS) shares are JNL Series Trust-JNL/Multi Manager Small Cap GrowthFd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that JNL Series Trust-JNL/Multi Manager Small Cap GrowthFd owns about 1.33 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.31 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $22.48 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.83 million, or about 2.68% of the stock, which is worth about $13.98 million.