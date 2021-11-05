Is MoSys Inc.’s (NASDAQ: MOSY) 0.62% Gain This Week Telling Us Something New?

During the last session, MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY)’s traded shares were 1.07 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.17. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.51, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.88% or $0.12. The 52-week high for the MOSY share is $10.75, that puts it down -65.13 from that peak though still a striking 79.11% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.36. The company’s market capitalization is $57.87M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.6 million shares, and the average trade volume was 753.93K shares over the past three months.

MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) trade information

MoSys Inc. (MOSY) registered a 1.88% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.88% in intraday trading to $6.51 this Thursday, 11/04/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.62%, and it has moved by 30.20% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 306.87%. The short interest in MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) is 0.96 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.08 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20.00, which implies an increase of 67.45% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20.00 and $20.00 respectively. As a result, MOSY is trading at a discount of -207.22% off the target high and -207.22% off the low.

MoSys Inc. (MOSY) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -29.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.34 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.13 million by the end of Jun 2019. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $4.21 million and $4.6 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -20.60% and then drop by -31.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 58.00%. While earnings are projected to return -10.50% in 2021, the next five years will return 30.00% per annum.

MOSY Dividends

MoSys Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 04 and August 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY)’s Major holders

MoSys Inc. insiders own 2.17% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 17.02%, with the float percentage being 17.40%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 13 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.15 million shares (or 2.23% of all shares), a total value of $0.59 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 72993.0 shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 1.07% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.28 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of MoSys Inc. (MOSY) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 55607.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.21 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 19875.0, or about 0.29% of the stock, which is worth about $76717.0.