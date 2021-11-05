Is Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE: JP) Stock On Course For Another Boom Or Bust?

During the last session, Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP)’s traded shares were 5.13 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.55. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.43, reflecting an intraday gain of 24.35% or $0.28. The 52-week high for the JP share is $4.97, that puts it down -247.55 from that peak though still a striking 33.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.95. The company’s market capitalization is $49.23M, and the average trade volume was 146.66K shares over the past three months.

Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) trade information

Jupai Holdings Limited (JP) registered a 24.35% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 24.35% in intraday trading to $1.43 this Thursday, 11/04/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 30.00%, and it has moved by 34.78% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -19.21%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -16.20%. While earnings are projected to return 80.80% in 2021.

JP Dividends

Jupai Holdings Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 05 and August 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP)’s Major holders

Jupai Holdings Limited insiders own 2.54% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 21.64%, with the float percentage being 22.20%. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 13 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 3.31 million shares (or 9.81% of all shares), a total value of $7.34 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.3 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 0.88% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.66 million.

Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund owns about 33900.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.10 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $75258.0 market value.