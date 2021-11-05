Is Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) Still A Loss Stock Despite Being Up 8.33% YTD?

During the last session, Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT)’s traded shares were 1.02 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.18. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.95, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.99% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the WATT share is $7.69, that puts it down -294.36 from that peak though still a striking 12.31% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.71. The company’s market capitalization is $121.97M, and the average trade volume was 2.46 million shares over the past three months.

Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) trade information

Energous Corporation (WATT) registered a -2.99% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.99% in intraday trading to $1.95 this Thursday, 11/04/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.09%, and it has moved by -2.50% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -9.30%.

Energous Corporation (WATT) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -15.40% this quarter and then drop -16.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 315.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $400k as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $650k by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $62k and $90k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 545.20% and then jump by 622.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 18.10%. While earnings are projected to return 39.80% in 2021.

WATT Dividends

Energous Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT)’s Major holders

Energous Corporation insiders own 2.43% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 14.58%, with the float percentage being 14.94%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 96 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 2.5 million shares (or 3.98% of all shares), a total value of $7.17 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.91 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 1.45% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.62 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Energous Corporation (WATT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.66 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.64 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.76 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.7 million, or about 1.12% of the stock, which is worth about $2.02 million.